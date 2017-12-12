For the longest time – and we mean like 50 years long – a system called TTY or “text telephone” was introduced so that hearing impaired people could communicate over a telephone. It required special equipment on both sides and it was always a TTY-to-TTY session, but it worked well and is still in place today. With the progress of technology, AT&T is now introducing a new system that will improve on everything the TTY system allowed hearing impaired people to do.

The new system is called RTT – short for “Real-time Text” – and it is posed to bring the joys of modern communications to people with hearing loss and speech disabilities. With RTT, each text character is transmitted and received in near real time, allowing for a conversational flow of communication, simultaneously with voice. This eliminates the turn-taking nature of TTY, and shortens sessions dramatically.

According to AT&T, this system doesn’t require specialized equipment, and immediately works on Android or iOS smartphones. User will just need to make sure their operating system is up to date, and then they can download the RTT app from the Play Store. RTT users will be able to communicate directly with both other RTT users – but it is backward compatible with TTY users and TTY public services as well, such as 911 centers and relay services.

AT&T is hoping that this will be the start of making RTT available all over the world. RTT will be available to AT&T users initially, but there is hope that by the end of 2017, more carriers will deploy their own RTT compatible systems.

SOURCE: AT&T