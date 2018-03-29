Different models of the LG V30 have started to receive Android Oreo OS. Most of the cookie updates are on 8.0. After Verizon and T-Mobile, Verizon is now ready with Android 8.0 Oreo for the LG V30. The software update was officially released March 28 with the latest March security patch level (Mar 1) and build number OPR1.170623.026. You need at least 1.79GB of free storage on your phone to be able to download and install the new version without any hitch.

The new Android 8.0 Oreo for the AT&T LG V30 includes Android device security updates. This already includes patches for Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities. You should be receiving the Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) notification but you can always check manually. Make sure device is connected to WiFi and that you have backed up your data before you get and install the new software.

As with most Android 8.0 Oreo updates, this one will deliver a number of important features and changes that include picture-in-picture, app shortcuts, snooze notifications, adaptive app icons, high-resolution audio, and longer battery life. Expect noticeable enhancements on the battery, screen configuration, speed, graphics, and overall device performance. This AT&T software update means more LG V30 owners in the United States will get to take a bite off the Oreo.

SOURCE: AT&T