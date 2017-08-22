Do we really need another new tablet in the market? Well AT&T believes you do, especially if the purpose is to get you to subscribe to their DirecTV video streaming services. Actually you can already do that with any tablet if you subscribe and install the apps, but if you want an AT&T branded device that is offered at an affordable rate for subscribers, then yes, you might want to consider their AT&T Primetime tablet for as low as $10 per month.

As an Android tablet, it’s pretty basic but decent, with its 10-inch Full HD screen powered by Snapdragon 625, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expanded to 128GB through a microSD card). It can last up to 11 hours with its 9070 mAh battery. You can also use it for work or school purposes as it has multi-tasking features, specifically split-screen features that you can use for creating, editing, and reading documents. Google Docs is built-in and pre-installed.

But the tablet is built primarily for watching videos so it has Dual Bluetooth media streams so you can watch, or rather listen through up to 2 headphones or speakers. And if you want to listen to the video out loud, you have dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Audio. The TV mode is where the push for DirecTV comes in. It gives you easy access to the video apps by swiping from the home or lock screen, or just touching the Quick Launch button.

If you’re subscribed to the Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Choice plans, you can just add an extra $20 per month to get the Primetime tablet. Or you can get it at $10 per month for 20 months or $29.99 for a 2 year contract.

SOURCE: AT&T