A lot of people don’t subscribe anymore to cable television or satellite-based TV subscriptions for a number of reasons. This includes having the ability to watch on-demand and finding it more reliable to have Internet-based subscriptions. AT&T’s DirecTV is one of those that still use satellite connectivity (with the DirecTV Now taking care of the Internet-delivered content) but it seems that the carrier may be rethinking how people access it. According to an FCC filing, the may be launching an over-the-top streaming set-top box soon.

The FCC filing shows model number C71KW-400, an “AT&T/DirecTV Wireless 4K OTT Client.” The user manual that accompanies this filing says that this device is based on the Android TV platform, so aside from DirecTV, you will probably be able to download and run Netflix, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Amazon Prime Videos, and other services that have Android apps. It also comes with a voice remote and integrated touchpad, as well as Ethernet, digital audio, and HDMI and USB ports.

Noticeably absent is antenna connectivity. It also won’t be able to interact with the existing Genie hardware of DirecTV. So this means they will really be focusing on developing a product that will deliver video through the Internet and not the satellite feed that they’re currently on with the service. AT&T has been hinting at embracing online video delivery, and this may be their salvo into that market.

Of course, since this is still an FCC filing, there is no news yet as to when this will be launched and when the hardware will be shipped. Best guess is that it will be in time for CES 2018 this coming January.

VIA: Variety