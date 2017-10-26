While OEMs are busy unleashing their latest smartphones, mobile carriers are also busy trying to improve their services. We regularly hear about new plans being offered, each one described to be better and has more value compared to the previous services. If not new plans, these networks are showing off how their mobile internet connections are faster.

Most people are only waiting for the 5G age to begin but we know it will take some time. Such technology is already being tested but it may be long for smartphones to support the ultra-fast data connection. The latest to announce a related service is AT&T with the Nighthawk. This hotspot device is particularly made by Netgear and promises 2x faster as the regular LTE. Well, speed will still depend on one’s location.

AT&T can’t really say this one is 5G because it’s really not. It only works around the current 4×4 MIMO antennas plus 256 QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) as described. The company earlier introduced “5G Evolution” but that one didn’t take off. People know it’s not real 5G maybe that’s why they snubbed it. We’re not totally being negative here but we’re still expecting speed will improve before the year is over.

In the meantime, the AT&T Nighthawk is an effective solution. You can connect up to 20 devices to the router without the speed slowing down. What’s good about this Nighthawk is that it works like an ordinary router even allowing other devices or storage to be connected and share data without any problem. The ethernet port makes it possible so your precious cellular data are saved. If you need access control, scheduling, and content filtering, this router can do the job for you.

Don’t worry about the mobile hotspot router going low in power because AT&T boasts that the 5040mAh battery can last the whole day. It’s easy to charge with the USB port, allowing you to connect it to a smartphone or computer. The device costs $49.99 with a two-year contract from AT&T and a $20 monthly data plan.

VIA: SlashGear