Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active probably always get annoyed whenever news about the Android 8.0 Oreo rolls out and they’re almost always not included. Well, this news is specifically for them. Well, at least those who are on the AT&T network. The Oreo update is finally rolling out for the rugged sibling of the Galaxy S8 flagship line. They’re the first carrier to roll this out after all four major ones have finished rolling it out to the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.

If you’re an AT&T subscriber who owns a Galaxy S8 Active, you’ll soon receive a notification that Android version 8.0.0 is finally available for you to download. It’s a 1.28 GB update so as always, make sure you have enough space and you’ve backed everything up, and also you have a stable internet connection. Once you’ve updated it, you’ll get picture-in-picture view, autofill, notifications dots, and the other Oreo goodies that comes with it.

You’ll also be getting Samsung Experience version 9 and that includes Samsung-exclusive changes like Dual Messenger and App Pair. The March security update, as part of the monthly security updates promised by Google, is also part of the update. As for Active 8 owners on Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon, no news yet from Samsung or the carriers as to when this will roll out.

If you haven’t received a notification regarding the update, you can manually check it in the settings. But if it’s not yet there, just be patient a little while longer as it should be arriving anytime soon.

