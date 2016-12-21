One of the most annoying things that can happen to mobile users is to receive spam and unwanted calls. As much as you would not want to answer calls from unwanted numbers, sometimes you’re waiting for an important call so you still answer them. AT&T has now launched the Call Protect service, so eligible users will be able to manage these kinds of calls and avoid stress from those random numbers that are either out to scam you or to sell you something.

AT&T Wireless customers that have HD Voice, well at least those who are eligible for the promo, will be able to add the Call Protect feature plus other services, including temporary call blocking. All you have to do is to download the complementary AT&T Call Protect mobile companion app and then add other features. This will be helpful for those who constantly receive unwanted calls or are targets for those spam callers.

One of the features you can add is fraud blocking which will stop suspected phone fraud calls even before they reach your phone. You can also add suspected spam warnings so you can choose whether or not to answer the calls if it’s coming from a number that is suspected to be spam. You can check with AT&T if your account is eligible to be able to avail all of these features.

Jeff Bradley, senior vice president for Device and Network Services Marketing of AT&T, said that they wanted to bring their customers a tool to “proactively assist in blocking nuisance calls.” It will also give them a sense of protection and being in control of the calls that they receive or those that they do not want to receive.

SOURCE: AT&T