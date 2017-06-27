AT&T still has a lot of plans for its fixed wireless internet offering. The service was recently expanded to eight more states which means more people will be able to enjoy the network’s connectivity service. The expansion is mainly focused on rural regions in the United States. Specifically, this Fixed Wireless Internet is for the rural regions where the company installs an antenna on the property of each customer.

It’s like having your own cell site tower right in your property. The antenna then connects to the nearest cell tower owned by AT&T, giving 10Mbps of Internet speed. AT&T aims to serve locations in the country that has been neglected or unserved. At the moment, over 70,000 locations can already enjoy the Fixed Wireless Internet in a total of nine states.

AT&T is committed to the FCC Connect America Fund and this is one way of bringing services to different locations. The company aims to reach more than 400,000 locations. The eight states receiving the Internet connection are as follows:

• Alabama

• Florida

• Kentucky

• Mississippi

• North Carolina

• South Carolina

• Tennessee

• Louisiana

By the year 2020, AT&T hopes to reach one million locations already across the whole United States. The next states to get the internet service includes Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin among the remaining 18 locations for this year.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: AT&T