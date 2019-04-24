Late last year we were hearing rumors that Samsung will be releasing a second generation Galaxy View tablet. If you forgot about this humongous tablet that they released a few years back, it made the iPad Pro look tiny in comparison with its 18-inch display. Now it looks like we have confirmation that we are indeed getting a new slightly smaller device. AT&T has posted a video showing off the new Samsung Galaxy View 2 with its 17.3-inch display and a whole bunch of other specs that should excite you if you’re looking for something that huge.

There is no release date yet or pricing details but basically, we know almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy View 2 because of this video. It will have a 17.3-inch display with a 1080p resolution and since it will probably be mostly used for watching videos, the quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Sound will be very helpful. It also comes with a better kickstand so you can use it in either landscape or portrait and it will also serve as your carrying handle when you need to move.

The tablet comes with 64GB internal storage which can be expanded to 400GB with a microSD card. They didn’t say it in the video but earlier rumors give the tablet an Exynos 7885 processor with 3GB of RAM. It has a 12,000mAh battery so you can probably binge watch shows for a long time before you need charging. It has a TV mode which should give you quick access to DirecTV Now, if you’re subscribed to AT&T’s online TV streaming service.

It’s also a 4G LTE connected tablet and you’ll be able to make and receive phone calls on the tablet through AT&T’s NumberSync service. This is useful for when you’re doing something else and you can’t pick up your phone to talk to someone so you’ll just use the tablet and its speakers to converse with whoever you need to talk to.

The Galaxy View 2 is probably not for everyone, especially if what you’re looking for in a tablet is something portable and lightweight. But if you just need a big enough screen that’s not a TV screen to watch videos with loved ones or two browse the web when you’re not on your laptop or computer, then this should be something to look out for. We’ll wait for more details from either Samsung or AT&T.