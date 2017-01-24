Good news for all the loyal AT&T subscribers. Your mobile carrier will start offering the ‘International Day Pass’ this coming Friday, January 27. This is a special day for you to enjoy unlimited talk and texting in over 100 countries worldwide. This day pass will be available for 24 hours so if you’re in a different country that day, you can enjoy your data plan and minutes at no extra cost. Just pay for the entire day and never worry about how many texts or minutes you have already spent.

This ‘International Day Pass’ will benefit those who are always abroad but like to keep in touch with their families, friends, and colleagues back home. International usage is usually expensive but for one whole day(24 hours), you can enjoy unlimited calls and SMS at no extra cost. For only $10, you can take advantage of this unlimited usage.

You can use the pass for each device in some of the most popular destinations around the world from Asia to Europe to Central and South America to the United Kingdom, Italy, France, India, China, as well as, to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, or Jamaica.

Note that you are free to send unlimited calls back to the United States only and access data plan while in a specific country.

VIA: SlashGear

[timeline