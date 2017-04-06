Among the top US carriers and their “unlimited” plans, AT&T probably has the most expensive one with its Unlimited Plus plan at $90 per month for one line. So now they’re trying to sweeten the deal by adding several bonus features to attract more subscribers. One of those treats they’re offering is a free subscription to HBO for new and existing customers. They’re also still offering a $25 monthly credit for a DIRECTV subscription through the Unlimited Plus plan on top of the free HBO.

The premiere of Game of Thrones is just a couple of months away so if you don’t have an HBO Subscription yet, then this would be a good bonus to have. Well, that is if you’re already an AT&T Unlimited Plus subscriber. If not, then you may want to consider that it’s a $90 per month plan, bringing you unlimited call and text, “unlimited” 4G LTE data (you may or may not be throttled if you reach 22GB though), and 10GB of hotspot data.

You will be able to access your HBO subscription depending on whether or not you already have a DIRECTV or U-Verse subscription. If you already have, HBO will just be added to your subscription for free. But if you don’t have it, you will be able to get your free HBO through DIRECTV Now or HBO Go. The fine print though is that your free HBO will come in the form of a bill credit which will appear on your bill three cycles after it’s activated.

Even though having free HBO may be a boon for some, would it still be enough to get people to sign up for a $90/month plan? Let’s see what other incentives they will be offering in the near future.

VIA: SlashGear