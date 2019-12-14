AT&T is serious with 5G technology. The mobile carrier has been working to expand its 5G coverage for the past few months. It’s only now that we are sharing the good news that AT&T 5G is now ready for more consumers in about ten markets in the United States. That is not a lot compared to other networks but it’s already a good start. We’re assuming the 5G service will further expand next year as more OEMs are also releasing 5G devices.

If you happen to live in this areas, whether an individual mobile consumer or a business owner, rejoice because you can finally connect to AT&T 5G: Birmingham (Alabama), Indianapolis, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose (California), Rochester (New York), Providence (Rhode Island), Milwaukee, and Pittsburgh. These are the major areas getting the 5G access first but expect more to be added to the list. If you own a Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G and live in any of these areas, feel free to access the 5G and see for yourself how fast it is.

AT&T has reminded us they were the first to offer commercial mobile 5G in the US. The first half of 2020 will be busy as the carrier will go full blast in expanding the service. AT&T Technology Operations’ President Scott Mair said, “We believe 5G technology will be game-changing, and we continue to help drive this next wave of innovation.”

Next cities to get the 5G coverage from AT&T are as follows: Boston, Bridgeport (Connecticut), Buffalo (New York), Las Vegas, Louisville (Kentucky), and New York City. More markets will also follow soon.