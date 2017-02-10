If you really want to live the hardcore gamer lifestyle where you game anywhere you like, everywhere you go, anytime you want – then quite possibly, you might need a smartwatch with games on it. Gaming gods forbid that you get caught without a PC or console, your portable gaming console out of reach, and no Android tablet or smartphone. Should that happen, maybe the Gameband will satisfy your gaming needs.

Gameband is a smartwatch crowdfunding project up on Kickstarter right now, and they’ve already blown past their original funding goals. The idea is to put a smartwatch with preloaded games on it. Of course, the limiting factor is the small screen of the device, so it can’t be complicated games. In that sense, retro Atari games might just hit the spot.

Gameband will come with a bunch of Atari games pre-loaded, including Asteroids, Pong, Breakout, and Centipede. It’s not officially an Atari device, but the legendary game console company has chosen to partner with FMTwo Game on this smartwatch.

The Gameband comes with a 1.6 inch, 320×320 pixel square display, this powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port, and a 400 mAh battery. You’ll have to pledge around USD$150 now, because all the USD$99.00 early bird slots are all taken.

SOURCE: Kickstarter