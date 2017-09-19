ASUS recently introduced a new Zenfone model. We’re also looking at this as the Zenfone 5 although it’s too early since the Zenfone 4 series was just launched. The V here stands for Verizon and not the Roman numeral V. Others may say it is a just another variant of the latest Zenfone line but it’s not. It is purely a new model exclusive for Verizon.

Officially known as model number V520KL, this ASUS Zenfone V comes equipped with a 5.2-inch AMOLED screen, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass, 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, Snapdragon 820 processor, 23MP main camera with OIS and f/2.0 aperture lens, 32GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot, 8MP front-facing shooter, 3000mAh battery, and USB-C port with PowerDelivery 2.0.

ASUS hasn’t made any formal announcement so there’s no mention of availability and pricing yet. When it comes to audio technology, it features a system of 5-magnet speakers, NXP Smart AMP for 20% louder volume, 17% deeper bass, and 42% lower distortion. As for imaging, it boasts of an ultra-fast 0.03s auto-focus with subject tracking that is ideal for any scenario.

ZenFone V V520KL Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0

• Processor: 2.2Ghz Qualcomm Quad-Core Processor Snapdragon 820

• Display: 5.2-inch AMOLED, HD (1920 x 1080) , Bluelight Filter for Eye Care

• Dimensions: 5.77 x 2.86 x 0.3 inch

• Weight: 5.19 oz

• Battery: 3000mAh (non-removable)

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 32GB (expandable)

• Cam: 23MP Camera, F2.0 aperture (rear)

• Cam: 8MP Camera , F2.0 aperture (front)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi direct

VIA: GSMArena

SOURCE: ASUS