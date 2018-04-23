Last week, we told you about the possibility of the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M1 running on “pure” Android Oreo and a 5000mAh battery. We never doubted its existence because we know how the Taiwanese tech giant has always been prolific when it comes to releasing new Android phones. The ZenFone Max Plus M1 reached the market only last February so this follow-up is closely similar.

India will receive the ZenFone Max Pro (M1). The phone was announced in the country today, boasting a large and powerful battery for longer battery life. ASUS made a big announcement in Delhi, India so this ZenFone Max Pro (M1) is really big.

ASUS CEO Jerry Shen said “India remains a key market for our smartphone business”. The company has been working with Qualcomm to deliver “the most powerful yet battery-efficient smartphones for all Indian consumers to enjoy”–this new ZenFone Max Pro (M1) is included.

The new phone comes equipped with a 6-inch FHD+ Full View 2.5D-curved screen, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 processor, Adreno 509 graphics, max of 6GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery. Browsing and mobile gaming performance are made faster and better, thanks to the specs and the pure Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

When it comes to mobile photography, the dual 16MP cameras and selfie shooter offer artistic effects for close-ups and portraits even in low-light condition. As with most front-facing cameras from top phone makers, the ZenFone Max Pro comes with a soft light LED flash. Choose from either the Deepsea Black and Meteor Silver. Pricing and availability are still unknown.

VIA: Evleaks

SOURCE: ASUS