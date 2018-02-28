After those five ZenFone models introduced by ASUS, here’s another one: the ZenFone Max Plus M1. Actually, this isn’t the first time we’re learning about the phone. We’ve featured it last month and it seems really powerful with a 4130mAh battery and a full view screen. This is the first phone from the ZenFone Max Series and it quickly received a follow-up in the form of the ZenFone Max M1. Yup, that one is different from the Max Plus M1. Don’t be confused though. Just think this is the higher-specced variant with a bigger 4130mAh battery.

The phone boasts a 5.7-inch full-view display, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.5D front glass design, and an 80% screen-to-body ratio–all packed in a premium metal body. There are 16MP dual rear cameras (secondary 120° wide-angle camera) with f/2.0 aperture lens, fingerprint scanner and face recognition for security, and the large battery that can offer 13 hours of audio playback, 21 hours of browsing, and 26 hours of 3G talk, or over a whole on standby. Just like the ZenFone Max M1, this one can also extend battery life to other devices as a power bank, as well as, the ASUS PowerMaster’s power-management technologies.

You can avail of this ASUS ZenFone Max Plus with a $229 starting price. There are several variants and colors available: the ZB570TL-MT67-3G32G-BL and ZB570TL-MT67-3G32G-BK. They are available in most retail stores today such as the ASUS Store, Amazon, B&H, Newegg, and Best Buy. Feel free to choose between thneAzure Silver and Deepsea Black.

SOURCE: ASUS