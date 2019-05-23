ASUS ZenFone Max M2 was made known to us last year. It arrived together with the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 but we haven’t heard any update until this week. Over at the ZenTalk forum website, the Taiwanese tech giant posted an update notice for the ZenFone Max M2 (ZB633KL). The update was released last May 21 so it’s fresh and may not be available for all units yet. Officially, version 16.2018.1905.42 brings the latest Android 9.0 OS update, 2019-5 Google security patch level, and the upgraded Google Mobile Services (9.0_201903).

There may be different versions with different serial numbers or by different batches but in general, the update brings the same features and improvements. If you own a ZenFone Max M2, you will receive a FOTA notice anytime soon.

You can also check manually by going to Settings> About> System update>. A new firmware version should show up. You may also check HERE.

Make sure your phone is charged so downloading and installation will not be interrupted. It doesn’t have to be fully charged though. You only need at least 15%.

This version is the Android Pie update so expect the usual Android 9.0 features such as new gesture navigation, Slices, App Actions, Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery and Brightness, new screenshot shortcut, new accessibility menu, and several enhanced features. The ASUS ZenFone Max M2 features a notch so expect the native notch support that is available on Android Pie.

The ASUS ZenFone Max M2 may not exactly be the most popular smartphone in the market today but it makes an impression with its 4000mAh battery, large 6.3-inch display, and Snapdragon 632 processor. It can be considered as only mid-range but the specs are almost premium. If you want a new phone with long battery life, we suggest you get this one. The dual rear cameras are decent enough with AI Scene Detection and other intelligent features.