ASUS first launched the ZenFone Live in Taiwan back in 2017. A follow-up was introduced the following year–the ZenFone Live L1. And now, here’s the ZenFone Line L2. There’s no surprise here because we know how ASUS can be prolific and speedy when it comes to working on next-gen products. The last smartphone we featured from the Taiwanese tech giant was the ASUS ROG Phone. The latest ZenFone model is now “live” on the company website, complete with full details and product images.

The ASUS ZenFone L2 may look like any previous ZenFones we’ve seen but with minor upgrades from the L1. This is another entry-level phone but with very decent specs and features.

ASUS has implemented the following: 5.5-inch HD+ screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, 5MP selfie camera with LED flash, facial recognition technology, Snapdragon 425 processor by Qualcomm, 16GB onboard storage, Snapdragon 430 for the 32GB model, microSD support for memory expansion, 2GB of RAM, 13MP rear camera with PDAF, 3000 mAh battery, and FM radio support. The phone still has the standard 3.5 mm headphone jack but there is no fingerprint scanner.

When it comes to imaging, the PixelMaster function will impress you. ASUS has added eight filters and four camera modes so you can make the most of the cam specs. The Auto mode will be more than useful. The Night HDR feature will be great for night or low-light photography. For Instagram lovers, Time Lapse, Panorama, and Beauty modes can be your best friend.

The Asus ZenFone Live (L1) runs Android GO but the Asus ZenFone Live (L2) won’t be. It will take advantage of the ZenUI 5 based on Android Oreo.

You can choose from either the Cosmic Blue or Rocket Red. There is no mention of pricing and availability but we’ll let you know soon. Canada and the United States will receive the Asus ZenFone Live (L2) phone soon.