The ASUS Zenfone Live L1 is the Taiwanese tech giant’s first ever Android GO smartphone offering. Announced back in May, the device is now up for sale in the United States via Best Buy. We’re guessing other retailers and carriers will also offer the phone but for now, it’s only Best Buy. The phone comes with an onboard 16GB storage, unlocked, and in Midnight Black color. Full retail price is only $109.99 so we can consider this an entry-level Android phone.

The Asus ZenFone Live L1 smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo Go edition so, despite the low specs, the device will be able to operate on the Android platform efficiently. It also comes with a 16GB built-in storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. With a microSD card slot, you can extend the memory for more storage and better performance.

The phone sports a decent 13MP front-facing camera that can take high-def selfies. It comes with dual-SIM support and comes unlocked which means you have the freedom to choose your carrier or use your own SIM card or plan from the likes of T-Mobile, AT&T, Simple Mobile, H2O, Tracfone, Net10, and Cricket Wireless.

The Asus ZenFone Live L1 phone also delivers speedy Internet connection. With the 4G LTE support, you can enjoy checking your social media, streaming content, and downloading apps without any interruption.

Other features of the phone include a 5.5-inch IPS touchscreen, 1440 × 720 pixel resolution, 13MP main camera, FM radio app, and of course, unlimited access to the Google Play Store. Even with only 1GB RAM (although we were told 2GB earlier), you can do more on your smartphone as made possible by Android Go.

With the pre-installed FM radio app, feel free to listen to news and music. You may scan for new radio stations, record audio, or save your favorites so you can listen offline in the future.

SOURCE: Best Buy, ASUS