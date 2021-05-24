Over a week ago, ASUS proudly announced the Zenfone 8 Flip. It arrived together with the regular ASUS ZenFone 8. As previously leaked, the Flip phone comes with a flip camera system that lets you use the main camera as a selfie shooter. The flip name doesn’t refer to a flip-phone form factor–just a flip camera. The design is similar to the Asus Zenfone 7 series. The design is somewhat old school now as most OEMs have already deviated from the idea of popup cameras.

PBKReviews did a teardown (disassembly) video of the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip. It’s interesting to do because people are curious about what’s inside and how ASUS designed the new phone this time.

The flipping camera module is unique. It appears to be easy to disassemble and repair mainly because it is modular. What’s crucial though is that the earpiece speakers is also housed inside.

When taking out the camera module, you need to be careful because the earpiece speaker may be destroyed. Be careful when removing the glass rear panel because it’s fragile but that’s common with most smartphones nowadays.

Inside, expect to see a lot of cables and screws. You can remove and disconnect the cables but do so with caution. Don’t expect to see any cooling system because there is none. The battery is regular.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip has moving parts. What’s interesting though is that there are water damage indicators. That’s good news but not common with phones with unconventional features such as the flip camera system.