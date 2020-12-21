Asus Zenfone 7 series debuted in August 2020 and has been received well by the Android community. The phones come with an impressive hardware specification and the release of Android 11 public beta was cheery on top for users who value prompt software support. To make things better Asus did release the bootloader unlock tool and kernel source code. This gave third-party developers an opportunity to tinker with the possibilities of the device. Even more good news is coming as the first custom ROM with the TWRP port and Google Camera ports have been developed.

The unofficial OmniROM comes courtesy micky387, a developer and XDA Senior Member. He has enforced the ROM with SELinux to beef up the security of the OS environment. You can flash your device for this custom ROM by following the instructions on the ROM thread.

The unofficial TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project) build for the device is the work of XDA Recognized Developer Captain_Throwback. To replace the stock recovery of the Zenfone 7 with that of the developer, you’ll have to unlock the bootloader and then follow the instructions on his thread.

To get the best out of your Zenfone 7’s camera, a good option is to get one of the ported Google Camera APKs. One of them is based on version 7.3 by XDA Senior Member mickey36736 while the other one by XDA Senior Member Arnova8G2, is based on the Google Camera 8.0.

According to some testers, the auxiliary camera sensors work perfectly fine with these ports. The users can take advantage of the phone’s ultra-wide and telephoto sensors with these ports. One can expect official TWRP and LineageOS projects for the Zenfone 7 in the coming months, now that the bootloader can be unlocked and custom ROM flashing is possible.