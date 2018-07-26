If you were excited about being able to get your hands on the high-end new smartphone from Asus, we have good news for you. The Zenfone 5Z is now available for pre-order in the US and even better news is that it will start shipping pretty soon, August 13 to be exact. The best news though is that its price is pretty attractive for a smartphone that boasts flagship-like specs. You can get it at just $499 and it already includes a US warranty at that price.

However, this unlocked version seems to be compatible only with AT&T and T-Mobile, so if you’re on Verizon or Sprint, you may have to either wait for a different variant or you may just have to look for another device. ASUS may probably not be that known for providing high-end devices as its mid-tier and entry-level smartphones have populated the market, particularly in smaller markets. bBut the specs of this new Zenfone 5Z are actually pretty impressive and powerful, at least on paper.

It has a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display with a 1080 x 2246 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and packs a relatively powerful 6GB RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage which can always be expanded with a microSD card. It has a dual rear camera composed of a 12MP and an 8MP wide-angle lens and it also sports a ____MP front-facing shooter. It only has a 3300mAh battery so you might want to keep a powerbank handy when traveling. It will run on Android Oreo 8.0 (not 8.1) with a customized ASUS ZenUI.

It also looks pretty premium as it is made out of aluminum and glass, so it’s not really something you should be ashamed of carrying if you’re brand and aesthetic conscious. For now, only the midnight blue color is available for pre-order but we are also expecting the silver model to hit the market soon, hopefully before the pre-purchase period is over.

So if you’re interested in getting the ASUS ZenFone 5Z, head on over to Amazon to pre-order this smartphone. It will cost you only $499 and they’re throwing in free shipping if your area is covered. Reviews about it have been pretty varied, but for its price point, it’s a pretty decent choice for a premium device and is a slight improvement over the already commendable and popular mid-range Zenfone 5.

SOURCE: Amazon