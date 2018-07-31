The ASUS ZenFone 5Z went up for pre-order in the United States starting last week via Amazon. You can still order for one, this time, on ASUS’ official website. The ASUS ZenFone 5Z model ZS620KL-S845-6G64G is the LTE unlocked version with Dual SIM support. This is the same midnight blue color listed on Amazon. We have no idea when the silver version will be ready. It’s one of the many ASUS ZenFone 5 variants we’re expecting to be released in the mobile market this year after the entry-ASUS ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Q, and ZenFone 5Z.

The smartphone sports a large 6.2-inch FHD+ display in a 5.5-inch body, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine, and 3300mAh battery for a more powerful performance. The device is durable and ready for rough use with the aerospace-grade aluminum material topped by and eight-layer optical coating process and zircon-sandblasting technology.

ASUS will start shipping the Zenfone 5Z this August 13. For $499, the large phone specs and features are premium enough to rival other flagship devices from other OEMs. The phone is offered unlocked but it will only work with T-Mobile and AT&T, at least, for now.

Other features of the ASUS ZenFone 5Z include the following: 6.2-inch Super IPS+ with 1080 x 2246 pixel resolution, 6GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card for storage expansion, dual 12MP (4K video shooting) and 8MP (120° wide-angle) cameras, 8MP selfie camera with face unlock feature, fingerprint scanner for one-touch access, Dual nano SIM slots, USB-C port, and a headphone jack. The front looks almost bezel-less with the 19:9 display aspect ratio.

Listed on the ASUS Store is specifically the ASUS ZenFone 5Z ZS620KL-S845-6G64G, LTE Unlocked Dual SIM phone in Midnight Blue. Price tag reads $499.00. Pre-order now HERE.

