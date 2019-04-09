More slider phones will be presented to us. Oh, we’re certain of that since several OEMs have become more aggressive in experimenting with different designs. The slider design is only one variant because there’s also a dual slider. This one seems old but ASUS wants to bring the design back with the powerful 5G model of the ASUS ZenFone. Actually, it’s either the ZenFone 5 or the next-gen ZenFone 6. At this point, we don’t really care about the phone’s design but more on the specs.

The start of the 5G-enabled phone category is slow but it is happening. ASUS knows how to incorporate some of the latest features as it would implement a dual selfie camera on top, LED lights, and a front-firing loudspeaker at the bottom. The bottom could also house some additional camera controls for the main camera system.

The ASUS ZenFone dual slider phone reminds us a bit of the old HTC 7 Surround. That one though had a side-sliding design. As for ASUS, the upcoming phone now has a bezel-less display because the selfie camera and loudspeaker or mic don’t take up space.

ASUS is believed to introduce the new Android smartphones next month, May 16. The photos we see here are only concept photos. These are rendered images recently shared by Evan Blass (aka @evleaks).

ASUS could be making these as merely concept Android phones for now but we believe they can be actual smartphones. The idea of a dual slider phone seems like a novelty at first but if one’s goal is to make bezel-less screens, then this particular design is a perfect solution.

The sliding mechanism appears to be fragile but it’s not. ASUS can also make sure first it stands the test of time by using more robust build and materials. Let’s wait and see.