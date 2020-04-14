What’s the sign of a good smartphone manufacturer? One that provides updates for its old devices too, which assures the brand’s concern for existing customers. Asus seems to be one of them – the Taiwan-based consumer electronics manufacturer is releasing Android 10 software update for its ZenFone 5 (ZE620KL) released back in August 2018. The phone received a last major update in Early 2019, this Android 10 update will bring a smile on the faces of ones who like the stock Android experience.

When initially released, the phone came with Android Oreo-based ZenUI OS and now with the Android 10 vanilla experience, the company is going to get rid of the ZenUI OS skin. The stock Android will give the phone a light user-interface much like on ZenFone 6 and the gaming-oriented ROG Phone II. There are going to be features like Android Dark mode and Digital Wellbeing mode for restricting smartphone overuse.

The Google Play update will also set arrive with this major software upgrade along with the latest Android security patch for more stability. Also included will be the changeover to SnapDragon Camera, Google Contacts, Google Clock, OEM FM Radio. Zenfone 5 users will also be able to enjoy the “Suggested actions and replies” in notifications’ along with the Adaptive brightness and Adaptive Battery features for better management of battery power.

As of now the update v17.0615.2003.20 is only meant for developers so it could be a little buggy. The 1.5 GB update can be downloaded from Asus website and it should be noted that all the phone data will be wiped out so remember to backup all the necessary files before installation. For regular users it is not recommended to download the update yet, they should wait before Asus releases the stable update in the coming days.