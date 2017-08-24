ASUS isn’t stopping yet with unveiling new ZenFone 4 smartphones. We’ve already seen not just five but six variants—the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max, and ZenFone 4 Max Pro. And now a new variant is said to be available soon in Malaysia. ASUS is said to roll out a Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite in the country. It’s not only the ‘Lite’ in the name that makes it different. The phone only comes with a 16MP sensor for the front-facing camera.

ASUS ZenFone Selfie 4 Lite will come with a 5.3-inch screen with HD resolution, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 16MP front-facing selfie shooter.

All these information were lifted from a promo material containing the newly announced ASUS ZenFone 4 products. The Lite variant caught our attention because it is the first time we’re learning about such. The ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite is listed with model number ZB520KL and an MYR899 price tag which converts to about $210.

Two color options of the Selfie 4 Lite will be available: Deepsea Black and Sunlight Gold. We can expect this new ASUS Android-powered smartphone to be ready for the Malaysian market this coming September. No mention yet when the Lite variant will also be released in other regions.

VIA: Amanz