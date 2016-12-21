Is ASUS serious in competing with Samsung? We’re guessing the Taiwanese company simply wants to take advantage of Samsung’s vulnerability and recent bad luck that it’s launching a blue color version of the ZenFone 3. Well, it’s different from the blue coral Galaxy S7 but it’s interesting to see any water-inspired color variant. The lake water blue ZenFone 3 looks very calm and very “zen” we have a feeling it will be another bestseller.

ASUS also launched two new power banks called the ZenPower Duo and ZenPower Pocket. The Duo boasts of a 10050mAh battery and dual USB port while the ZenPower Pocket also works as a high-intensity LED flash. Pricing is believed to be around 599 yuan which is about $86 when the products arrive on the 23rd of December.

To review, the ASUS ZenFone 3 comes equipped with a 5.2-INCH Super IPS display screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 1080 z 1920 pixel resolution, Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625, Adreno 506, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 16MP rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, and a non-removable 2600mAh battery.

Aside from the lake blue color, the ASUS ZenFone 3 is also available in Shimmer Gold, Moonlight White, and Sapphire Black. There are several ZenFone 3 variants already but this phone appears to be the standard model.

VIA: ePrice