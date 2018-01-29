After the Oreo update for the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 3 Max, ASUS is now rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo via FOTA. The specific models in focus are ZE520KL and ZE552KL so check your smartphone if you are eligible to receive the upgrade anytime soon. You may be receiving a related alert but if not, you can always check manually. Proceed to Settings> About> System update to manually update to Oreo. Don’t be surprised if you get a notification about the cookie update. Don’t procrastinate and hit the update button.

This particular release will be V15.0410.1712.31. It was released this week (January 29, 2018). After the phone is updated to Oreo, swipe up to All apps and notice the more user-friendly setting UI design. Mini Movie, Photo Collage and Do It Later will be removed.

Other Android Oreo features available are as follows: Background limits, Autofill, Smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture, Notification Dots, Android Instant Apps, Adaptive icons for consistent icons, and a redesigned emoji set.

Android Instant Apps is a new Android feature that allows the user to use apps right from a mobile browser. No need to install the app to use it. When installing unknown apps (aka hostile downloader apps), note that they cannot operate without permission. Users must give permission to install the APKs per-source.

SOURCE: ASUS