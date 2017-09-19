Just in case you were one of the people who used the ZenCircle photo-sharing service, you will probably be sad to know that ASUS has announced they are shutting it down by October 16. That gives users a few weeks to backup their photos to another service if they haven’t yet done so. No reason was given as to why they are discontinuing the service, only that they are “committed to bringing you the best ZenUI user experience.

If you have tons of pictures on ZenCircles and you didn’t previously back it up anywhere else, we have kind of bad news for you: you will have to manually download them all, one by one. There is no tool that can back up everything all at once. You just click on the picture and then download it. But if you already have them saved on your computer or on a cloud service somewhere else, you can delete your personal profile, and with it all the pictures you uploaded. Send an email to Zencircles@asus.com and they will email you the detailed instructions.

Starting today, the only thing you will be able to do on ZenCircle is to download the photos. You can’t sign up, upload photos, or edit your photos and stories. That’s to give you time enough to detach yourself from the service (if you were ever attached) and backup your photos and memories. They won’t let you download other people’s photos though, as the priority is for users to get their own photos.

So remember, you have until October 16, 2017, to do all your downloading. Asus says they’ll be “back with more exciting features in the future” so we may expect a photo sharing or backup feature from them sometime soon.

SOURCE: Asus