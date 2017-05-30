At the ongoing Computex tech show in Taiwan, apparently ASUS just launched a new tablet, the ZenPad 3S 8.0 with model number Z582KL. We say apparently because they did not make the announcement during their show (where they highlighted various products including ZenFone AR tech) but afterwards and without any flash or bang. The tablet is a sort of upgrade to the ZenPad 3 8.0, although some may say it is just a smaller version of the ZenPad 3S 10.

The tablet comes with a 7.9-inch display and a 1536 x 2048 pixel resolution, which matches the ZenPad 3S 10, at least when it comes to pixel count (the latter has a bigger display obviously). It is powered by a Snapdragon 652 chipset and you can choose a 3GB or 4GB RAM or a 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The ZenPad 3 8.0 only had 16GB or 32GB options, so that’s one improvement from its predecessor.

The tablet has a 13MP main camera and a 5MP front shooter, which makes it actually better than most tablets in the market. The ZenPad 3S 8.0 has a 6.9mm slate with an aluminum body, which may look like most of the tablets in the market now. It will of course run on Android 7.1 Nougat which is the latest update.

Since the tablet was quietly announced at Computex, there wasn’t any accompanying press release or product info sheet. So right now we have no idea yet how much it will cost and when it will be available and what markets will have it first. Hopefully, more official news comes out soon.

VIA: GSM Arena