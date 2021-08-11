ASUS ROG Phone 5 has been one of the delights this year. Since ASUS is not a company to sit back on its laurels, we are already hearing about the new ROG smartphone. According to a new leak by a reliable leakster, ASUS ROG Phone 5s is just around the corner. The tipster has gone ahead and revealed the possible specification snapshot of the phone that should have many gamers and ROG Phone fanatics eager for a new device.

According to the leaked information, which seems as a screengrab from some listing site, the upcoming ROG Phone 5s is going to feature an OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Reportedly, it shall be powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and come paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. An 18GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is also on the cards.

According to my friend, August 16th is the release date of the ROG Phone 5s https://t.co/CZB0SwENAS — Chun (@chunvn8888) August 10, 2021

For the hardcore gamers who love extended battery life on their smartphone, the ROG Phone 5 is likely to pack 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. In addition to this, a tipster has also speculated August 16th as the release date of the ROG Phone 5s.

It’s pertinent to note that AUS has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of its ROG Phone 5s, which is in many aspects petty similar to the vanilla ROG Phone 5. For instance, the ROG 5 came with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display touting 144Hz refresh rate.

For reference, the phone launched earlier this year was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 2.8 GHz Octa-core CPU. The 5G-enabled ASUS ROG Phone 5 featured 16GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage. The phone drew juice for a 6,000mAh battery accompanied with a 65W fast charging. The triple camera setup on the ROG Phone 5 was spearheaded by 64MP wide-angle Sony IMX686 sensor. We do not have specifics about the optics of the ROG Phone 5s, but we can presume it will not disappoint.