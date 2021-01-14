The ongoing all-digital CES 2021 might be heavily missing the public presence, but there is no dearth of next-gen technology and consumer products revealed so far. Asus and the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) have made their presence felt at the virtual event and the respectable list of their products named the CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree within the consumer technology arena typically for showcasing the next-gen “innovation, engineering, and functionality, aesthetic and design” speaks volume about their work in progress.

The CES Innovation Awards program has been recognizing the best design and engineering in consumer technology – segregated in 28 product categories. Asus and Asus ROG making the cut-through for so many of their products is a testament to the fact that they are committed to providing enriched consumer product experiences.

Two of their shining products – the ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad and the ROG Strix XG16 portable gaming monitor – together enrich the mobile gaming experience and are the proud CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees. They are designed specifically for avid gamers who demand the best accessories for tactical advantage in fast-paced games.

ROG Kunai 3 gamepad takes the mobile-gaming experience up a notch with its modular form factor with the accustomed touch and feel of the game console gamepad. The accessory is designed typically for the ROG Phone 3 has near-zero latency. It gives gamers the liberty to use it as a gamepad or as a docked configuration in handheld mode.

Combine that with the ROG Strix XG16 gaming display and you are in gaming heaven. Yes, the portable 15.6-inch IPS gaming monitor immerses you in the action with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate that shows every minute visual gaming element in profound detail.

You can orient the display honing a three-hour battery any way you like depending on the game you are playing. Even portrait orientation games are a treat to play on this portable monitor. It has USB Type-C and HDMI port connectivity making it good to go with even your PC or console machine.