The ASUS ROG Phone 5 was officially announced back in March. It was made ready with up to 18GB of RAM and Snapdragon 888 processor. Unfortunately, the phone failed a standard durability test. The device soon went up for sale in the United States. Just earlier this month, ASUS ROG Phone 5s specs were leaked. That meant the new variant will be available soon. The 5s model is actual ready in two models: the ASUS ROG 5s and the ASUS ROG 5s Pro.

Both gaming phones come with more improved specs starting with the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. This means 5G connectivity. They also come with a large 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 screen with 360Hz touch sampling rate, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits brightness (max) plus a 6000mAh battery.

RAM can go up to 18GB with 256GB storage. The ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro will only come with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The two ASuS ROG 5s phones come with almost the same specs and features. The Pro version though boasts added touch sensors on the rear plus a special ROG Vision rear matrix colour display.

No word on pricing and availability but we believe they will be ready soon from ASUS. Other features include a triple rear camera setup (64MP main + 13 ultra-wide-angle + 5MP macro sensor), 24MP selfie shooter, dual front stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 5PS. There will be an on-screen fingerprint reader, accelerometer, face recognition, gyroscope, e-compass, and proximity sensor among other. There are ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 5 and grip press.