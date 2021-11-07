Back in August, the Asus ROG Phone 5s series was officially announced. ASUS introduced the ASUS ROG 5s and the ASUS ROG 5s Pro. Today, we’re learning about the phone series’ availability. There are two variants available: the regular ROG Phone 5s and the ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both phones are powerful with the Snapdragon 888+ processor. It’s the Plus version of the SoC so the devices are more powerful than ever. They follow the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone introduced earlier in March. Like the ROG Phone 5, the ROG Phone 5s are powerful–maybe even more powerful with the new chip.

RAM can reach up to 18GB with storage up to 512GB. Choose from the 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage, respectively. The ASUS ROG 5s comes with LED animation in different colors. The Pro has an AMOLED-based panel that looks like a decent secondary screen.

Let’s review the specs of the two: same 6.78-inch AMOLED displays, up to 1200 nits peak brightness, up to 144Hz refresh rates, and Gorilla Glass Victus. Other features include stereo speakers with purpose-built amplifiers, HDR10 and HDR10+ support, 6000mAh battery with 65W wired charging.

When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera sytem with 64MP + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP macro. For gaming, you can enjoy the 360Hz touch sampling rate, two rear touch sensors, and programmable shoulder buttons for gaming. Pricing in Europe starts at €999 ($1,155).