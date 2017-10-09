Does the world need another smartphone that focuses on taking good selfies? Well, according to ASUS, we apparently do. They are releasing another variant of their ZenFone 4 line and this time, it will initially be available in the Philippines. The ZeonFone 4 Selfie Lite, from the name itself, is a budget smartphone especially tailored for those who want to take more artistic and better-looking selfies. The technical specs may not be as superb as other devices out there, but for your camera needs, it may be good enough or even great.

Before talking about any of its other technical specs, ASUS is already boasting of the selfie-taking capabilities of its 13MP front-facing shooter, with its Softlight selfie camera and SelfieMaster technology that have been crafted especially for that purpose. It uses things like Softlight LED flash to give you fill light just like in a studio. The real-time beautification features include complexion softening, skin toning, blemish removal, skin brightening, eye enlargement, and cheek slimming.

The SelfieMaster is an app that gives you photo and video beautification (and ten levels at that!), collage and slideshow features that you can use when taking photos or videos and even live streaming. You also have a 140-degree selfie panorama mode and a portrait mode to give you a depth of field effect by blurring your background. The 13MP rear camera is also pretty good, although of course, the selfie camera is the main one.

As for the other specs, the 5.5-inch ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage (with 100GB free space on Google Drive), and a 3000 mAh battery. It’s priced somewhere between $156-$176 and will be available in Mint Green, Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink, and Deepsea Black. No news yet if it will be available in other markets.

SOURCE: ASUS