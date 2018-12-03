Over a week ago, some ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 details and images emerged online. And before the year 2018 draws to a close, we can expect another smartphone to be introduced by the Taiwanese tech giant. There is a rumor the Android mobile device will be announced officially this coming December 11, Tuesday. That is already next week so we look forward to related info or more rumors that will be revealed in the coming days or until the official public launch.

The ASUS ZenFone Max series will be out in two variants: standard Max and Max Pro version. The difference relies on the specs and features, of course.

The ASUS ZenFone Max M2 boasts a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 processor while the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 runs on 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Octacore, also by Qualcomm. We can say the Pro variant is the more powerful device between the two.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2

ASUS ZenFone Max M2

Features of the phones are as follows: 6-inch display, 19.5:9 IPS LCD, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, notch, some chin, at least 4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 12MP rear camera (Sony IMX486 sensor) for the Pro M2, and a 13MP rear cam (Max M2). The Pro phone boasts a large 5000mAh battery,

Another difference between the two are the materials used: Max M2 will have a metal back while the Max Pro M2 will have a glass cover.

