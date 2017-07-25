When it comes to getting on the bandwagon, trust ASUS to always follow. The Taiwanese tech giant won’t be left behind even in the smart home game. If you may remember, the company has introduced the Zenbo home robot so you know it is serious in this area. And so we’re not surprised that there’s the Lyra Home WiFi System. This latest product from ASUS joins the wireless and network routing game we’re now familiar with as Mesh.

The ASUS Lyra is ideal for smart connected homes. One pack includes three units of small wireless routers that take advantage of MU-MIMO technology for speed up to 2134 Mbps. They are perfect for the home networks but coverage and security are commercial grade already, thanks to Trend Micro’s professional AiProtection. As for coverage range, it can go as far as 6,000 sqft.

System control and management can be easy with the ASUS Lyra app where you can quicklY set up and expand your home wireless network. For parents with little kids and teenagers, you can use the Family Overview to check the whole family’s app and internet usage from different devices whether laptops, smartphones, PCs, or tablets.

You can now purchase the ASUS Lyra from retailers and resellers like Amazon, Fry’s, Newegg, and B&H Photo. System is available for only $399.99. This already includes three hubs but you can always buy additions hubs.

SOURCE: ASUS