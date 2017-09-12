Obviously, the latest trend among smartphone makers is releasing smartphones with dual cameras. More often than not though, it’s their flagship devices that have this much-loved feature. ASUS is now saying that their ZenFone 4 series is the “first and only line of smartphones to feature dual rear cameras or dual selfie cameras on every model.” More importantly (at least for people living in that region), this line will be launching in Canada and the US. In fact, the ZenFone 4 Max 5.5” is now available at selected retailers.

The smartphone boasts of a 5.5-inch IPS display with an aluminum-alloy body, diamond-cut edges and 2.5D contoured dismay glass. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor but is also energy-efficient as it works with the ASUS PowerMaster technology that gives its 5000mAh high-density battery last longer than the usual. Your phone on standby will last 46 hours on 4G, 40 hours of voice on internet talk time on 3G, 22 hours of 720p video playback, and 26 hours of web browsing on WiFi. It also has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

But of course what they want to highlight is the fact that it comes with a dual rear-camera system, made up of a 13MP PixelMaster main camera partnered with a wide-view camera with a 120° field of view. You can easily switch to a wider view if you want to fit more people or a horizontal view. It also has phase auto detection focus so both stationary and moving objects get focused, at least in 0.03 seconds, no matter the lighting conditions. It also has several camera modes like Auto, Pro, Beauty, Super Resolution, Panorama, GIF Animation, and Time Lapse.

The ZenFone 4 Max is now available in the US for $199 and in Canada for CAD $299. The other phones in the series, including the ZenFone Max 5.2”, ZenFone 4, and ZenFone 4 Pro will be released by Q4 of 2017.

SOURCE: ASUS