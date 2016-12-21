We’re down to four days before Christmas and less than two weeks before the New Year. This also means one of the biggest consumer tech events in the world will soon open in Las Vegas. The gates of CES 2017 are about to open and we’re excited to see what the tech giants have in store for the consumers. A teaser video was recently published by the Taiwanese company, giving us an idea what to expect at launch.

ASUS’ mini-event during the CES 2017 is called the “Zennovation”. It’s happening on January 4, 2017, 11:30AM at the Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. We’re assuming the popular Zen lines by the brand will be given new forms. A little of bit of innovation is enough for any ordinary gadget to be extaordinary.

Watching the video, we’re made to think that it will be something VR. Why virtual reality? The ‘Explore the Unknown’ tagline is a give away plus the shots and images used. There’s a mention of perceptions and boundaries, that without them, “we are born explorers”. Remove those limits and we can freely and finally explore the world. ASUS will not send us to space or the wild but perhaps they can do that with a VR headset.

This is just a speculation so take everything with a grain of salt, at least, for now and until another teaser is published. The idea of a ZenFone VR is nothing new. There’s an app already that can be used on a Google Cardboard but it would be nicer if there’s a real VR hardware from the company. If not VR, then maybe the Tango-powered ASUS ZenFone AR? Let’s just wait and see.