The best laptop brand from 2020, Asus has at the Be Ahead virtual launch event during CES 2021, announced two new Chromebooks and a projector. With a vision to push lines of mobile computing and incredible entertainment experiences to a new level, the company has notably introduced the Chromebook CX9, Chromebook Flip CX5, and the ZenBeam Latte L1 projector. In addition to this, there is also a fanless Chrombox, if you may.

Chromebooks started out as modest and affordable laptops for students. Steadily though, these have grown into premium offerings which is the soul of Asus’s Chromebook CX9, Chromebook Flip CX5 that are both powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake-U CPUs. The pricing and availability details remain unconfirmed, but we have the specifications of these devices, read on.

The Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) is an ultra-portable with chassis manufactured using CNC milling. The Chromebook weighs only 1kg and is only 16mm thick. The 14-inch NanoEdge FHD display laptop offers a 91-percent screen-to-body ratio and it packs an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake-U processor. For connectivity, despite its thin profile, the Chromebook CX9 features Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.1, and HDMI ports, and keeping with the new evolutions its features Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, it comes with Titan C security for storing sensitive information and a Harman Kardon-certified dual-speaker for your entertainment needs.

The Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500) on the other hand is a new revolution, which is targeted at the young generation and expands Chromebooks for cloud entertainment. The 15.6-inch convertible is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes with dual Harman Kardon speakers. For the delight of cloud gamers, the Flip CX5 supports Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, which buyers can connect to over Wi-Fi 6 for uninterrupted performance. Chromebook Flip CX5 promises 12 hours of battery life on paper and packs 16GB RAM with up to 512GB SSD for storage.

Cylindrical mug-shaped ZenBeam Latte L1 projector for entertainment on the go is another exciting offering in the range of devices announced by Asus. Allegedly the first projector to offer a fabric exterior, it comes with built-in battery offering up to three hours of playback time. With 300-LED-lumens light and support for Aptoide TV, it boasts a projection range of 40 to 120 inches. Projection without incredible audio is like pasta without sauce – thus Asus pairs its ZenBeam Latte L1 with a Harman Kardon 10-watt speaker which syncs over Bluetooth.

Asus, as we said, has taken the Chromebox to a new dimension with fanless design. The Fanless Chromebox comes in a few configurations giving users a range of options to choose from. In addition to the option of choosing from i3, i5, or even an i7 processor; customers can pick from 8GB or 16GB RAM options and pair it with up to 256GB of M.2 SATA SSD or 64GB of EMMC flash storage. With a slew of connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, the Chromebox is scheduled to go on sale next month with a starting price of $399.