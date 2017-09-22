ASUS recently introduced a new Chromebook in the form of the Flip C101. This new notebook is a smaller sibling of the C302. It comes with a 10.1-inch display screen and a very affordable price of $299. You can pre-order for one now from Amazon or ASUS US online store. It’s not a premium laptop but as with any other Chromebook, it allows you to work and be productive while on-the-go.

The new Chromebook Flip comes with a 360-degree hinge so you can transform it into a tablet. Just fold the display and then use it as an ordinary tablet. You can even prop it up standing if you want to watch with the tent or stand modes. The touchscreen display features a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution. The all-metal body tells us of its durability, making it perfect for those always traveling.

Specs of this Chromebook Flip include a quad-core Rockchip RK3399 2.0GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 16GB onboard storae, USB 2.0 port, microSD card reader, and two USB-C ports. The device runs on Chrome OS and offers Google Play Store support so you can download and run Android apps.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 will be available beginning September 25. If you live in the US, you can pre-order for one now.

VIA: SlashGear