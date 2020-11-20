ASUS may not be popular when it comes to the smartphone game but the Taiwanese tech giant knows a lot about computers. It is popular now for its laptops and Chromeboxes. The last Chromebox we featured here was the ASUS Chromebox 3 that was released in 2018. An ASUS Chromebox 4 is now available as the latest Chrome OS desktop machine from the brand. It runs on a 10th-gen Intel processor and features the Google Play Store. This means the computer can run Android apps. The machine is compact and you’ll be amazed about how a little box can be this powerful.

The ASUS Chromebox 4 costs only $290. That is one affordable computer system. The small machine is available in two versions. One runs on an Intel Celeron 5205U processor while the other one is powered by Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processor (1oth-gen). The Intel Celeron edition comes with Intel UHD graphics , 1x SO-DIMM DDR4 2400 RAM (4GB, up to 8GB), and EMCC storage (32-64GB).

The Intel Core variant also features 2x SO-DIMM, and DDR4 2666 memory (8GB, up to 16GB). There is no EMMC option. You can only use the 128GB or 256GB onboard storage.

The two also differ in the the type of ports. The Celeron version comes with the following: a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, microSD card slot, and 1 audio jack/mic jack (combo). There are also two full-sized HDMI ports, DC-in port for power, one Kensington lock, and one LAN (RJ45) port. The device can support up to three 4K displays.

The other version comes with almost the same ports but instead of USB 2.0 Type-A ports, Asus added to two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. Both Chromebox variants boast Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, WiFi 6 support, and Intel HrP2 dual band Wifi AX201. The new ASUS Chromebox 4 will be available next month in North America.