ASUS has a number of new products for us consumers. After the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3, here is another one: the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5. This Chrome OS-powered laptop can be used for cloud gaming. Its 15.6-inch display is perfect to provide a larger preview for your favorite games. For a better gaming experience, ASUS even partnered with Google as a Stadia partner. This means that even if the Chromebook is not as powerful with the mid-range processor, it can still be good for gaming because things happen in the cloud.

Google’s very own streaming platform allows you and me to enjoy games without the need for very powerful machines. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is enough with its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen, 1920 x 10800 pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, AMD Radeon graphics, and a 45% NTSC color coverage. There is 360-degree hinge that allows the device to be propped in different orientations.

Other features of the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 include 8GB of 3200MHz DDR4x RAM, 64GB onboard storage or up to 128GB, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 6. Google’s Titan C security chip and an HD webcam are also part of the Chromebook. You can also expect a 10-hour battery life, a microSD card reader, combo audio jack, UDB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an HDMI 1.4.

The new ASUS Chromebook comes with MIL-STD 810H rating, weighs 4.17 pounds, and measures 357.6 x 240.8 x 18.5 mm. The Chromebook Flip CM5 features an aluminum-alloy metal lid, all-black interior, Obsidian Velvet texture on the palm rest, and a glass-topped trackpad that measures 5.68-inches. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 starts at $499.99 for the 4GB of RAM model with 64GB of storage and Ryzen 3 CPU.