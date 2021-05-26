ASUS isn’t exactly the top name that comes to mind when people ask about smartphones but it has introduced a number of decent-performing smartphones at different price points. We have seen the ASUS ROG Phone 5 recently but it failed a standard durability test. The Asus Zenfone 8 series was introduced recently but we have yet to see how good the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip are. Apart from smartphones, ASUS is also in the business of Chromebooks. That’s something we know ASUS currently excels because otherwise, it wouldn’t really spend a lot of effort into introducing new models left and right.

ASUS has been working on Chromebooks for several years now. This 2021, we’re seeing new products that cost only below $350. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 and ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 are ready for those looking for new laptops.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3

The $329.09 ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 run on MediaTek processor. It’s the 2-in-1 of the duo that comes with a 12-inch screen with 1366 x 912 resolution. It rotates with the 360-degree hinge but can be used as a regular notebook. When you need a tablet, just twist it around.

Other features include ASUS Pen support, up to 2.0GHz MediaTek MT8183C processor, Arm Mali-G72 graphics, 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage expandable with a microSD card slot up to 1TB. There is also a 720P webcam plus Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 5 802.11ac, USB 2.0 Type-A port, USB 2.0 Type-C, combo audio jack, digital array mic, and 2W stereo speakers,

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 is really more of a tablet that a Chromebook. Its specs are the same as the Flip CM3 but it doesn’t come with any keyboard. You can add a detachable one with a keyboard cover that also works as a fold-out stand.

The device features a 10.5-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 1920 x 1200 multi-touch panel, and 16:10 aspect ratio. You can use the ASUS Pen stylus with it or the detachable keyboard with 1.5mm travel and full-size keys.

It is powered by a MediaTek MTK8183 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, USB 2.0 Type-C, combo audio jack, dual stereo speakers, 8MP rear camera, and a 2MP selfie shooter. Its battery can last up to 12 hours. The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 costs $349.99.