ASUS has officially launched the long-rumored Chromebook. Dubbed Chromebook Detachable CM3, the tablet is designed for on-the-go lifestyle. Featuring an aluminum unibody design with matte diamond-cut edges, the tablet measures 7.9mm in thickness and has a stain-repellent classic appearance in mineral gray colorway. Durable and useful for work from home, travel and study, the Chrome OS tablet has a stylus for the more creative.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet features a 10.5-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution. The touchscreen display touts a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means it has thickish bezels, which is pretty natural for the tablets.

Announcement of the availability of the tablet was made by ASUS through a product listing on the official website wherein it suggests that the tablet will ship with a detachable keyboard to transform the tablet into a Chrome OS-powered laptop instantly. It connects at the bottom of the tablet via four pogo pins.

Chromebook Detachable CM3 comes with a USI stylus that can instantly change in 15 minutes to give 45 minutes of usage. The tablet PC powered by a mediocre MediaTek MT8183 chipset, which is an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2GHz. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage options to choose from (there is no option to expand the storage).

For optics, the tablet comes with 8MP camera on the rear and a 2MP selfie/video calling camera. Chromebook Detachable CM3 offers up to 12 hours of officially stated backup and comes with 45W charger. Connectivity is taken care of by Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and USB-C port. The ASUS tablet starts at $370 and it’s accompanied by 12-month free 100GB Google One trial, which will expire on January 31 next year.