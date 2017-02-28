Usually, you would just use your Android smartphone’s default launcher whenever you get a new device, but the third-party apps are getting more useful and sophisticated that you would want to use them instead of what’s already on your device. Arrow Launcher, which is actually by Microsoft, is one such app and the latest update brings you a central hub, better productivity features, more customization options, and even longer battery life. Version 3.0 of the app is definitely upping its game.

The central hub for this new version brings all the important productivity tools that you may need in just one place. You have your recent activity, recent apps used, favorite contents, reminders, and documents, all displayed as a compact Arrow card. And if you need to search for apps, contacts, text messages, and even web results, just swipe down on the screen and search away.

As for customization options, you get more wallpapers to choose from and the choices can match your mood and style. You can also now resize the app logos or even actually change what they look like, rename them in case you have a cooler code in mind, and hide them should you not need them anymore. You can also choose to have either vertical or horizontal scrolling. You can backup and restore your custom settings, in case you might lose them if you install a new build.

Lastly, the updated app can launch apps 10 percent faster, is 20 percent more efficient when loading pages and animation, and most importantly for some, it’s 15 percent more battery efficient. You can update the Arrow Launcher app from its Google Play page.

SOURCE: Microsoft