One of the things that Android users love about the platform is the fact that you can personalize a lot of things on your phone. Some even choose their device and/or apps based on the deep customization options. Arrow Launcher is one of the more popular app launchers out there and the latest update to the beta version will bring even more customization options, specifically the ability to rename the apps themselves and choose the icons for them.

While some would like a uniform look for all the apps available on their launcher screens, there are those who would like to play around with both the look and the name of the apps. If you’re on the beta version of Arrow Launcher, which is of course developed by Microsoft in case you didn’t know it yet, then the latest update to the app allows you to customize the name of specific apps and then to also choose a custom icon from any of the icon packs available that you’ve already downloaded.

The update also lets you backup your app layout and settings for the launcher and then restore them in case you’re reinstalling the app on your current device or even a new one. If you like playing around with your wallpaper, there are also more enhancements in this update, like more options, resizing, resolution tweaks and loading optimizations. If you’re not yet a beta tester, you can apply to be one in order to enjoy these updates.

As for the regular Arrow Launcher users, you also got a few minor updates in case you missed it. You now have the Bing wallpaper as an icon on your homepage and all you have to do it is tap it to change your wallpaper. Of course there are the numerous bug and crash fixes, which Microsoft says should make it faster than ever.

VIA: MS Power User