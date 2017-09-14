You may have forgotten about it but Motorola’s set-top box division was sold off by Google to Arris. Now, Arris is coming out again with a new product that will prove itself in the set-top box arena. The Arris UHD HDR set-tops with Android TV will be officially unveiled at the IBC 2017 event this week. This device will be launched together with some Android TV and other related professional services.

Arris will be revealing a number of Android TV-based set-tops that will hopefully work with more satellite, telco, and cable operators. These groups usually have requirements and Arris is making sure they are addressed by the new products. The company has taken advantage of the Android TV Operator Tier system to offer support, DVB network integration, DVR options, Wi-Fi connectivity, conditional access, and DRM security solutions. This new Arris product is complemented by reliable services that will allow operators to launch their own Android TV services.

The solution being offered by Arris includes assessing and planning for Android TV services, customization and integration, validation and certification, deployment support, and lifecycle management. The last one includes integration to management and testing of mandatory Android updates and other software upgrades.

Using Google’s Android TV platform is more practical these days because it comes with features that most people are already familiar with like the Google Play Store, Android apps, built-in Chromecast, and YouTube. It can be integrated with a number of services. It is flexible and can already work with some of Google’s revenue channels and opportunities.

We have no list of the products and services at the moment but you can check out Arris’ new portfolio at the IBC 2017 in Amsterdam.

SOURCE: ARRIS