Even before smartwatches were invented, the luxury fashion brand has already been venturing into the tech business. The first time was the Giorgio Armani Samsung Galaxy S phone. The brand’s first foray into the wearable arena was the Emporio Armani Connected smartwatch two years ago which was then followed by a new version from last year. And today, the company has revealed the 2018 model that now runs the latest Wear OS. We heard about the Armani Exchange Connected 2018 smartwatch back in July and now it’s here, ready with more powerful features.

A|X Armani Exchange has officially made public the touchscreen smartwatch. At first glance, you won’t think this is a techie watch. It looks just like an ordinary luxury watch you’d feel proud to be on your wrist.

The watch comes with a heart rate and activity tracking features, Google Assistant, and most functions of the Wear OS by Google. The device keeps you connected all the time as it offers support for Android or iOS phones.

The Armani smartwatch is available in coal stainless steel, silver, black, or gold-tone. There is a signature digital dial plus a sleek 46mm case and linked bracelet. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset and comes equipped with a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and NFC. Pricing starts at $295.

The wearable device is already swim-proof which means you can use it during your regular laps or even while running in the rain. There’s the standard heart-rate tracking, Google Pay mobile payment, Google Assistant, plus access to the Google Play Store. In China, there’s access to Alipay, Mobvoi Assistant, and the Mobvoi Store.

Armani has tapped a number of popular figures to advertise the smartwatch including fashion darling Selah Marley and American actor and model Lucky Blue Smith. Expect the two to be seen in a campaign showing off the new A|X Armani Exchange Connected touchscreen smartwatch.