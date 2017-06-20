The march of the fashion brands going into wearables goes on and we’re just halfway through the year! This time, the one making the announcement is Emporio Armani and they’re introducing their first ever touchscreen smartwatch called Connected. This is still part of the 300 (300!) smartwatch models that the Fossil Group said they will be releasing this 2017. This will be available by September but they already unveiled it at the Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer just last week.

Singer Shawn Mendes appeared in a video shown at the end of the Armani show and then actually showed up in real life to walk the runway and show off the touchscreen smartwatch. The fashion-focused wearable will have the usual features of an Android Wear 2.0 device, like activity tracking, app notifications, using Google Assistant to do digital stuff for you, etc. But it will do it with a little bit of style.

The device will have customizable watchfaces which should match the brand aesthetics of Emporio Amani. It will also come with eight interchangeable straps so that you can have some options to match your outfit. It has a Snapdragon 2100 processor and a round AMOLED display. But other than that, we don’t have more specific specs on the device.

Connected will be available by September 24 on Armani’s website, stores, and participating retailers. However, we have no idea yet on its price range. The existing non-touchscreen hybrid smartwatches from the brand are priced from $200-$375, so expect that it will be more expensive than that.

VIA: Engadget